'People say you're mad' - Lavenham adventurer reveals latest challenge

A Lavenham man who has already taken on many globe-trotting adventures is setting off on another challenge in Italy

Jeremy Reed, 67, is setting off on a 2,800-mile cycle ride around the coast of Italy, starting on Tuesday.

The adventurer has previously sailed around the globe in 2009/10, cycled from John O'Groats to Lands End, and in March 2014 he cycled 15,000 miles from the UK to Australia, arriving in March 2015.

Then in 2018 Jeremy, along with his brother and friend, canoed 1,550 miles down the Danube from Germany to Romania.

After exploring the Australian outback for three months in a 1998 Mitsubishi Delica in 2019 Jeremy returned to cycling, taking on a 780-mile ride from the UK mainland's most westerly point, Ardnamurchan lighthouse in Scotland, to the most eastern point, Ness Point in Lowestoft, in 2020.

Following an enforced Covid break, Jeremy is preparing to set off on his latest challenge, cycling around the coast of Italy.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve often thought it would be nice to cycle around Italy.

Jeremy has previously cycled all the way to Australia. - Credit: Jeremy Reed

“The plan is to go down to Nice and start cycling down the west coast of Italy via Genoa and then down to Naples, and then I’ll probably spend a couple of days there, and then carry-on cycling down to the toe and then across to Palermo.

“Then I’ll cycle back round anti-clockwise back to the toe and then down to the heel, and then back up via Rimini and across Italy back to Nice," Jeremy said.

“When you cycle you have to get up every day, you have to get on the bike, you have to do the miles, and I suppose that’s the difficult part, especially when it’s chucking it down with rain.

“It’s just a question of having the determination, the resilience, to carry on.

"You meet so many nice people, when you do these challenges, people say you're mad. 99% of the people you meet are friendly, they want to help you, they’ll buy you lunch, I got invited to a wedding in Azerbaijan," Jeremy added.

You can keep up to date with Jeremy's challenge via his blog which can be found here.

Jeremy Reed - Credit: Jeremy Reed



