News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'very concerned' for welfare of man, 78, missing in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:43 PM May 16, 2022
Jeremy Slee has gone missing from Chediston near Halesworth

Jeremy Slee has gone missing from Chediston near Halesworth - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a 78-year-old man who has gone missing in Suffolk.

Jeremy Slee was last seen in Chediston, near Halesworth, this morning, May 16.

When a family member returned home at 9.30am, he was no longer at the address.

It is believed that Mr Slee left in his vehicle, a gold Dacia Duster with the registration AV68 WHJ.

He is described as white, around five feet ten inches tall, with grey, thinning hair.

He was last seen wearing a green/blue coloured striped shirt, beige trousers and beige shoes.

Officers are "very concerned" for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 115 of 16/05/2022.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews work to tackle the blaze at a car body workshop in Rattlesden

Suffolk Live News | Video

Fire almost totally destroys building during blaze at car body workshop

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon