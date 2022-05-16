Police 'very concerned' for welfare of man, 78, missing in Suffolk

Jeremy Slee has gone missing from Chediston near Halesworth - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a 78-year-old man who has gone missing in Suffolk.

Jeremy Slee was last seen in Chediston, near Halesworth, this morning, May 16.

When a family member returned home at 9.30am, he was no longer at the address.

It is believed that Mr Slee left in his vehicle, a gold Dacia Duster with the registration AV68 WHJ.

He is described as white, around five feet ten inches tall, with grey, thinning hair.

He was last seen wearing a green/blue coloured striped shirt, beige trousers and beige shoes.

Officers are "very concerned" for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 115 of 16/05/2022.