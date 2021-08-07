Gallery

Published: 8:16 AM August 7, 2021 Updated: 8:17 AM August 7, 2021

Pop sensation Jess Glynne wore an eye-catching outfit as she wowed crowds - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Pop superstar Jess Glynne wowed crowds at Newmarket Racecourse last night as fans enjoyed a wealth of hits from the singer's repertoire.

The 31-year-old musician, who wore a flame-coloured jumpsuit for the Suffolk gig, treated fans to tracks from her two best-selling albums - I Cry When I Laugh and Always In Between.

The singer performed hit singles from her two albums - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The well-dressed crowd enjoyed some racing before the red-haired singer took to the stage later in the evening.

Well-dressed racegoers at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Glynne, who has a record-breaking seven UK number one hits,

A group enjoy the atmosphere at the Newmarket Nights event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

co-wrote the song Thursday with Suffolk music sensation and Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran.

Crowds enjoyed hits from the singer's repertoire - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Glynne's appearance was the third Newmarket Nights event of the summer, following Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs - who got injured during his performance.

The crowd wave at the gig - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley and McFly will also to take to the Newmarket stage this summer.

All smiles at the Newmarket Nights event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Ticket information is available on the Newmarket Racecourse website.

Fans enjoying Jess Glynne's performance at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

A couple enjoying the racing at Newmarket - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Crowds were wowed by popular singer Jess Glynne - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Racegoers enjoy the atmosphere at the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Fans enjoyed some racing before Jess Glynne took to the stage - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Selfie time: Fans capture their own snaps of the day - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Two racegoers pose for a picture at the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

There were plenty of laughs as people enjoyed being back at the Newmarket racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live



