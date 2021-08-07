Pop superstar Jess Glynne wowed crowds at Newmarket Racecourse last night as fans enjoyed a wealth of hits from the singer's repertoire.
The 31-year-old musician, who wore a flame-coloured jumpsuit for the Suffolk gig, treated fans to tracks from her two best-selling albums - I Cry When I Laugh and Always In Between.
The well-dressed crowd enjoyed some racing before the red-haired singer took to the stage later in the evening.
Glynne, who has a record-breaking seven UK number one hits,
co-wrote the song Thursday with Suffolk music sensation and Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran.
Glynne's appearance was the third Newmarket Nights event of the summer, following Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs - who got injured during his performance.
Rick Astley and McFly will also to take to the Newmarket stage this summer.
Ticket information is available on the Newmarket Racecourse website.
