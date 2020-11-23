Jess Glynne to play Thetford Forest next summer

Pop songstress Jess Glynne who will be performing in Thetford Forest next summer as part of Forest Live Photo:Nadine Ijewere Archant

Pop superstar Jess Glynne has announced she’ll be playing Thetford Forest as part of Forest Live next summer.

Jess Glynne has become established as one of the most successful acts of the past decade and holds the record for most Number 1 singles scored by a British female solo artist. This record currently stands at 7 number ones.

Whether performing solo (‘Hold My Hand’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself’, ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘Thursday’) or in a collaborative spirit (‘Rather Be’ with Clean Bandit’, ‘My Love’ with Route 94, ‘Not Letting Go’ with Tinie Tempah, ‘These Days’ with Rudimental and Macklemore) her unique powerhouse vocal has delivered a succession of monster hits crossing the genres of pop, soul, R&B and house.

Jess is currently working on material for her third album and additionally will be releasing a festive single via Amazon Music, a cover of Donny Hathaway’s ‘This Christmas’.

Forest Live, presented by Forestry England, is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. More than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20 years, enjoying great music from a wide array of top name acts and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Jess Glynne, along with special guests which will be announced later, will be performing at Thetford Forest on Saturday June 20, 2021. Tickets will be going on sale from 9am Friday November 27 on Forestry England website.