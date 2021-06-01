Charity football match for Ipswich mum who died 2 days after giving birth
- Credit: Jack Walden
A charity football match is planned to support the family of an Ipswich mum who tragically died less than 48 hours after giving birth.
Jessica Walden, of Bramford, died shortly after giving birth to her second daughter Orla on Friday, May 7 at Ipswich Hospital.
In her memory Foxhall United will play Brickmakers Arms at Framlingham Town Football Club on Sunday June 6 with all the proceeds going to support her husband Jack Walden and her two daughters.
Organisers at Foxhall United said the club "just wanted to do our bit for Jess".
This is not the first event that has been arranged in Mrs Walden's memory.
A walk from the Body Shop store in Ipswich to Bramford Village Green on June 21 has been planned by Mrs Walden's colleagues and friends.
And JustGiving page has already raised more than £50,000 to support her family.
More details of the JustGiving page can be found here and details of the walk can be found here.
