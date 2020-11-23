E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bagpiper hails completion of latest step of youth centre project

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 November 2020

Scott Davidson plays the bagpipes on top of the container Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

There have been celebrations from the rooftops in Woodbridge as a massive community project took its next step.

The £3.5million Jetty Lane project has been working for the past few years to bring a new youth centre and arts project to Woodbridge.

The project began back in 2017 when the existing youth centre was taken down due to safety concerns.

Since then a small group have been working to bring a new space which will provide spaces for a number of community groups from across the town as well as studios and other working spaces.

While fundraising work continues to bring about the main building, those behind the project have been looking at other ways to help their community.

The completed containers on site in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe completed containers on site in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Back in July, two converted shipping containers were donated to the project by Eric Reynolds, chairman of Save Britain’s Heritage and trustee of the National Maritime Museum.

The containers had previously been used at London’s Jubilee Pier.

Since then, Woodbridge builder Tony Farrell and his team have been working to refurbish the containers so they can be put back into community use.

The buildings have been fully renovated with heating and electricity now connected up.

Cordelia Richman, project manager of the Jetty Lane project Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCordelia Richman, project manager of the Jetty Lane project Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this project for Jetty Lane,” said Mr Farrell.

“We all like the fact that it’s for a charity and is something by and for the community.

“We’re glad to have helped bring this part to fruition.”

To mark the completion of the work a member of Mr Farrell’s team, Scott Davidson, who is also a talented musician, played the bagpipes on top of the containers.

Cordelia Richman, project manager for Jetty Lane said it was a real step forward for the site.

Eric Reynolds, donated the containers to the Jetty Lane Project Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDEric Reynolds, donated the containers to the Jetty Lane Project Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s been an empty space for the last few years but this is something visible,” said Ms Richman.

“We have very exciting plans Lots of people walk past that area and there will be lots to look at.”

The project will now be looking to keep moving towards its goal te despite the difficulties posed to fundraising as a result of the pandemic.

“All the funding bodies have diverted their funds to people dealing with the virus,” said Ms Richman.

“So we are strengthening things behind the scenes and are still hoping to move forward.”

Bagpiper hails completion of latest step of youth centre project

