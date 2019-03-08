Jetty Lane unveil "bold and beautiful" vision of youth and arts centre

Architect Scott Mortimer and modelmaker Jack Bennett with the 3D model of the community, youth and arts centre for Woodbridge. Picture: COURTESY OF THE JETTY LANE PROJECT Archant

Leaders of a £3.5million project to build a new youth and arts centre are making rapid progress towards their goal following the official launch of a year of fundraising.

Councillor Caroline Page, founder and chairman of the Jetty Lane project, has worked extremely hard in getting the campaign off the ground. Picture: COURTESY OF THE JETTY LANE PROJECT Councillor Caroline Page, founder and chairman of the Jetty Lane project, has worked extremely hard in getting the campaign off the ground. Picture: COURTESY OF THE JETTY LANE PROJECT

A three dimensional model of the youth, arts and community centre was unveiled at the Shire Hall along with the exclusive showing of Jetty Lane's new fundraising video on YouTube.

The Jetty Lane project has been spearheading the crusade for a new community centre which will house many charities and groups left bereft of premises to use since the demolition of the old community centre in January 2017.

Woodbridge county councillor and Jetty Lane founder and chairman, Caroline Page said: "At the time we weren't sure what we ought to do but we were certain of one thing, there had been a youth centre on the site since 1949.

"The need was unarguable. A centre must rise again in Woodbridge."

And so began a relentless pursuit of support and campaigning to get the project off the ground which has already raised nearly a quarter of a million pounds in its £3.5 million bid after being confirmed as a registered charity.

Woodbridge based architect Scott Mortimer, who is helping to design the new centre alongside Mark Julian, created a 3D model structure to give an idea of what the construction would look like once erected.

The building's exterior will be created using materials that replicate the brick, wood and water of its surroundings blending in with the environment.

The Jetty Lane project has gathered many supporters since its conception and has gained a lot of support within the town and beyond as project manager Cordelia Richman explained: "All through this time our vision has been supported by Jetty Lane's many friends. By the skills, the expertise and the sheer hard work of many local people and organisations. More than 5000 volunteer hours in the last 2 years alone."

Jetty Lane have given themselves a deadline of September 2020 to raise the funds needed to pay for the building contract and are hoping that donors and sponsors will come forward and help get Woodbridge the youth centre it so badly needs.

