Jewellery stolen as thieves break into home

Jewellery was stolen as thieves broke into a home in Sapiston.

The incident happened at some point between 10.15am and 5pm on Monday at a property in the vicinity of Heath Road and Coney Weston Road.

An unknown number of thieves broke into the home through a window before the jewellery was stolen.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/60884/20.