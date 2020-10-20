E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jewellery stolen as thieves break into home

PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 20 October 2020

The jewellery was stolen from a home in Sapiston (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The jewellery was stolen from a home in Sapiston (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Jewellery was stolen as thieves broke into a home in Sapiston.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at some point between 10.15am and 5pm on Monday at a property in the vicinity of Heath Road and Coney Weston Road.

An unknown number of thieves broke into the home through a window before the jewellery was stolen.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/60884/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Suffolk police officer found to have committed gross misconduct

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cancer victim died after being turned away by doctors more than 10 times

Neepy was just 26 years old when she died in July. Picture: FAMILY/PA WIRE

Students isolating after classmate tests positive for coronavirus

Students at Tendring Technology College are isolating after a classmate tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Travel agent launches postcard plea to help beleaguered industry ‘ignored’ by government

Stubborn Mule's Liddy Pleasants says she has had plenty of enquiries from customers keen to visit the far-flung locations her company offers Picture: STUBBORN MULE

Teenage girl has been missing for 11 days

Essex Police are appealing for help in tracing Kianna McCarthy, from Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE