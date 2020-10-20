Jewellery stolen as thieves break into home
PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 20 October 2020
Jewellery was stolen as thieves broke into a home in Sapiston.
The incident happened at some point between 10.15am and 5pm on Monday at a property in the vicinity of Heath Road and Coney Weston Road.
An unknown number of thieves broke into the home through a window before the jewellery was stolen.
Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/60884/20.
