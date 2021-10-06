Suffolk celebrity farmer starring in new TV show about campervans

Published: 1:35 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM October 6, 2021

Jimmy Doherty and Jimmy de Ville will be starring in Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds On Wheels, airing on quest and available on the discovery+ streaming service. - Credit: Quest/Discovery+/PA.

Celebrity Suffolk farmer Jimmy Doherty is starring in a new TV show about campervans.

The eight part series, called Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels, will focus on unusual vehicles that have been converted into campervans.

The Jimmy's Farm star said: "I had no idea there’s this whole world of people doing up random vehicles into campervans.

"I was at a farm in Scotland speaking to a barn manager, and she was telling me how she no longer has horses, but she’s got an old horse box she’s doing up.

"Some of the vehicles out there are phenomenal. Army trucks, old ambulances, four by fours… There was one van that had a fairy house on the back, like ‘Gandalf’s getaway’, and an old army ambulance that was like a posh London gentleman’s club — all mahogany and red leather.”

Mr Doherty will be joined on the programme by engineer Jimmy De Ville from Goblin Works Garage.

"It’s the planning, it’s the learning of new skills, it’s the execution of those skills and making something that is going to change your life or bring you more joy,” Mr Doherty said.

Campervans exploded in popularity during the pandemic.

Mr Doherty said: "People are wanting to just to change their life, thinking: 'do you know what, I’m bored of this, I feel restricted and we can’t go on holiday, so a campervan is the answer'.

"The idea of getting away, escaping for whatever reason… The vehicles are there for different reasons but all of them bring joy and excitement and adventure. I think that’s what they had in common.”

Mr Doherty has his own campervan and emphasised the impact it had on his family.

He said: “Even when our vehicle is parked up in the shed, the kids are in it all the time, even just to sit in it, or drive to a friend’s house, or going out to the coast to have a night away is lovely.

"Even the idea of knowing you’ve got it parked there is good for the soul. There’s always that escape hatch."

Recalling a special moment during filming the show in the Yorkshire Dales, he said: “I put a little platter of Wensleydale cheese, local meats, bits and bobs, we watched the break of the clouds as a storm finished and the sun came out, and we were in a spot no one else could really get to. It was just wonderful.”

Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds On Wheels is currently showing on Quest and the whole series is available to stream on discovery+.