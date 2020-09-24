E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Alleged attacker injured man during burglary, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:25 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 24 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A hearing for a Suffolk man accused of injuring another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during an aggravated burglary has been adjourned until next month.

Jimmy Roberts, 38, of Grenville Road, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a case management hearing via a prison video link on Thursday, September 24.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to October 12 for a further case management hearing.

Roberts has denied wounding a man in his 40s with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated burglary in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, on the evening of Saturday, May 2.

Police said a man suffered a cut to the head and minor injuries to his legs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Carl Marston’s Travels with Town: my top-five long and despairing trips

In the spotlight: Town manager Roy Keane is captured on camera at Plymouth's Home Park during a depressing clash of the bottom two clubs in the Championship, in 2009. Picture: PAGEPIX

Town owner Evans on football’s perfect storm, a potential £10m loss, adjusting budgets and compensation for season ticket holders

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre), manager Paul Lambert (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill pictured ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

‘It’s been a blast’ – Pub to close 17 months after major revamp

The Locks pub in Geldeston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New boutique set to open its doors in coastal town

Hollie Elliston and Nicky Frosdick ahead of the opening of Chari Boutique in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Warnings of strong winds up to 55mph on Friday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN