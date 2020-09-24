Alleged attacker injured man during burglary, court hears

A hearing for a Suffolk man accused of injuring another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during an aggravated burglary has been adjourned until next month.

Jimmy Roberts, 38, of Grenville Road, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a case management hearing via a prison video link on Thursday, September 24.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to October 12 for a further case management hearing.

Roberts has denied wounding a man in his 40s with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated burglary in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, on the evening of Saturday, May 2.

Police said a man suffered a cut to the head and minor injuries to his legs.