Man faces trial over aggravated burglary and wounding

A man has denied seriously injuring another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during an aggravated burglary.

Jimmy Roberts appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old denied wounding a man in his 40s with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated burglary in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, on the evening of Saturday, May 2.

Police said a man suffered a deep cut to the head and minor injuries to his legs.

Two men, aged 33 and 38, were arrested that evening.

Roberts, of Grenville Road, Sudbury, was charged with three offences on May 4 and remanded in custody.

Judge David Goodin put the case on a ‘warned list’ for a trial to commence at any time during a two-week period from September 28.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the same incident is due to answer bail on August 2.