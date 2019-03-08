E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 September 2019

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Archant

Bury St Edmunds MP and junior health minister Jo Churchill has called on MPs to show respect and act pragmatically in the wake of this week's stormy scenes in the House of Commons.

Jo Churchill's open letter to constituents. Picture: JO CHURCHILLJo Churchill's open letter to constituents. Picture: JO CHURCHILL

She has broken her silence on troubles facing the government after the Supreme Court ruled it had acted unlawfully in trying to prorogue parliament at the start of the month.

Mrs Churchill tweeted a open letter she has written to constituents following scenes in the House of Commons which have seen Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox clashing with opposition MPs.

There was particular concern about some of the language used in the Commons - and the effect it might have on some people in the wake of the murder of MP Jo Cox three years ago.

Mrs Churchill wrote: "Following the last two days, I really feed it is incumbent on all of us in this place to lead by example. A calm, respectful, pragmatic approach is a good place to start.

You may also want to watch:

While she respected the decision of the Supreme Court which led to the recall of parliament, she "respectfully disagreed" with the decision.

She wrote: "Prorogation is a Royal Prerogative, meaning it is exercised by the Monarch on the advice of ministers." The High Court had earlier decided it was a political matter and one that courts should not interfere with.

"One thing the Brexit debate has not lacked is time for Parliament to discuss the issue. Over 500 hours in the chamber, over 200 hours of Select Committee time and thousands of hours of other meetings of various groups and other discussion have occurred in Parliament.

"What has been missing throughout the last three years has been a pragmatic consensus from across the House."

Mrs Churchill said she had supported the government in two attempts to call a general election which were both defeated.

And she added: "The current situation is not sustainable. The House of Commons has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement on three occasions, a second referendum twice and a general election twice.

"Crucially it is hindering efforts to leave the EY with a negotiated deal and deliver on the result of the referendum.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, is reluctantly closing the shop the week commencing October 14, three years after it opened Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists