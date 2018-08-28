Tackling isolation for older people at Needham Market fair

Bury St Edmunds MP who is hosting an Older Persons Fair in Needham Market. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Older Persons’ Fair aimed at relieving loneliness and isolation is to be held at Needham Market Community Centre.

Hosted by the local MP Jo Churchill, it runs from 10am to noon on Friday November 30 and will be a chance for people to meet and mingle over a cup of tea and a cake. There will also be an opportunity to talk to community organisations about support and guidance that is accessible and helps to tackle isolation, as well as representatives from transport agencies, local government, businesses and care networks.

In addition to the support on offer, representatives from local clubs will also be in attendance.

The Citizens Advice Bureau will be offering a free energy clinic which is a new scheme looking to target fuel poverty.

Anyone who would like to take part in the workshop should bring their energy bills along to the morning event.