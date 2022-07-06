Jo Churchill quits as minister over Boris Johnson's leadership

Breaking

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has become the latest minister to quit the government.

Ms Churchill quit her role as a junior environment minister, following in the footsteps of many others on the government payroll after allegations surfaced over MP Chris Pincher's conduct.

In her resignation letter, she wrote: "Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgement are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations.

"Our beloved country is facing an uncertain future and strong headwinds. A clear, selfless vision is needed. The country and party deserve better and so with a heavy heart I have decided to resign."

Her move follows the resignation of Colchester MP Will Quince as an education minister, and the news that Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey have both said they are not planning to resign from the government.