Golfer who got her start in Suffolk named as top 50 coach

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM January 16, 2022
A golf coach who began her career playing for clubs in Suffolk as a teenager has been named as one of this year's top 50 coaches in the sport.

Jo Taylor, who played at Rushmere Golf Club in Ipswich and Suffolk Ladies' Juniors, is one of only five women in this year's Golf Monthly 50 top golf coaches listings.

"There are more women now started to be attracted to playing golf, but on the professional side and with coaches, it is definitely still a male dominated sport," said the coach who is currently based at Walton Heath Golf Club.

"My real passion lies in trying to get more women playing golf and more juniors.

"I'm really trying to push more intro sessions for women. Trying to get rid of some the stereotypes about playing golf and a lot of things that put people off playing."

If you are interested in trying golf, Jo says there are accessible ways to get in to the sport, such as driving ranges, or even finding a coach to learn the basics.

