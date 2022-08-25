Couple 'couldn’t be any happier together' after 70 years

A Kirton couple who danced into each other hearts more than seven decades ago have marked their platinum wedding anniversary.

Joan, 91, and Derek Woolf met at a dance hall 74 years ago, and since then they have been inseparable, working together and raising two sons.

Joan and Derek Woolf with their wedding photo - Credit: Archant

The couple married in Upminster in 1952 and, as they said, it was the happiest day of their lives.

Joan said: “We just ‘clicked’. We’ve always been very close. We are just best friends. We enjoy being together.”

Derek, 90, added: “I can’t believe we got married 70 years ago. It seems like yesterday. But we enjoy each other's company, and that’s why we are still so happy together.”

The 90-year-old husband said that he and his wife have always worked together in a shop and at a caravan camp, which allowed them to also build houses for their family.

Joan and Derek Woolf received a card from the Queen - Credit: Archant

Derek said: “Once, when Joan felt very ill, I wanted to cheer her up and said, hey, there’s a book of drawings of houses and bungalows, show me the one you would like and I’ll build it for you.”

Joan and Derek moved to Suffolk almost 50 years ago, living first in Felixstowe and then in Kirton.

Dancing is a very important part of the couple's life, as they used to go out three times a week.

Joan and Derek also love sitting close to each other on their sofa, so they can hug and hold hands while watching TV.

Joan and Derek Woolf celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary - Credit: Archant

The couple refused to get two separate riser reclining chairs, as they want to always sit beside each other.

Joan said that the couple had only one argument in their life.

She said: “I was a little bit annoyed with Derek when he came out of two years in National Service, smoking, but he soon stopped that.

“If you’re sensible, both of you, you don't have to argue and slam the door. It doesn't leave a very good feeling.

Joan and Derek's wedding photo - Credit: Archant

“It’s a wonderful life if you let it be.”

The grandparents-of-four said that the key to a happy marriage is to be patient with one another and try to understand each other.

The couple is very happy that they can rely on each other as well as on their family.

While Joan and Derek celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, their son Craig and daughter-in-law Jeannie marked their 35 years of marriage.

The couple added: “We are so lucky to both be alive in our nineties. We couldn’t be any happier together”.