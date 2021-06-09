Breaking
US President Joe Biden lands in Suffolk on UK visit
- Credit: PA
President of the United States Joe Biden has touched down in Suffolk on Air Force One as he begins his eight-day trip in Europe.
The American commander-in-chief landed at RAF Mildenhall with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to kick-off the trip just after 7.30pm, ahead of meeting personnel stationed at the west Suffolk airbase.
A large crowd of US Air Force personnel and their families were waiting for him inside a hangar at RAF Mildenhall, where he is due to address them.
A second White House plane due to carry journalists across the pond was unable to take off from Washington Dulles International Airport after a swarm of cicada bugs clogged its engines.
Videos captured President Biden swatting one of the bugs, which emerge every 17 years, off his neck as he boarded Air Force One.
The press pack later departed six hours behind schedule.
Mr Biden will take part in the G7 summit in Cornwall on Friday, after his meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson tomorrow.
Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts had eagerly awaited President Biden's arrival in Suffolk, with many arriving early to secure the best spot to see the Boeing 747 land.
President Biden is not the first US head of state to have touched down in the county, with his predecessor Donald Trump having landed at the base in 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do
- 3 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
- 4 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
- 5 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 6 Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar
- 7 Burns can 'turn a game in a flash' and has been compared to a Euro 2020 star... but where will Cook play him?
- 8 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- 9 Mike Bacon: 'I'm in love with the shape of..... us!'
- 10 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband