US President Joe Biden lands in Suffolk on UK visit

Published: 7:58 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 8:15 PM June 9, 2021

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall - Credit: PA

President of the United States Joe Biden has touched down in Suffolk on Air Force One as he begins his eight-day trip in Europe.

The American commander-in-chief landed at RAF Mildenhall with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, to kick-off the trip just after 7.30pm, ahead of meeting personnel stationed at the west Suffolk airbase.

A large crowd of US Air Force personnel and their families were waiting for him inside a hangar at RAF Mildenhall, where he is due to address them.

A second White House plane due to carry journalists across the pond was unable to take off from Washington Dulles International Airport after a swarm of cicada bugs clogged its engines.

Videos captured President Biden swatting one of the bugs, which emerge every 17 years, off his neck as he boarded Air Force One.

Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall on Wednesday evening - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The press pack later departed six hours behind schedule.

Mr Biden will take part in the G7 summit in Cornwall on Friday, after his meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson tomorrow.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts had eagerly awaited President Biden's arrival in Suffolk, with many arriving early to secure the best spot to see the Boeing 747 land.

Hundreds of plane spotters awaited President Biden's arrival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

President Biden is not the first US head of state to have touched down in the county, with his predecessor Donald Trump having landed at the base in 2019.



