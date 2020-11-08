MPs congratulate Joe Biden on ‘historic’ US election win

Joe Biden is now president-elect of the United States. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

MPs across Suffolk and Essex have congratulated Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States - with one urging Donald Trump to “be gracious” in defeat.

Huge congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden - we look forward to your dignified leadership & working with you to tackle coronavirus together, and on so much else — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 7, 2020

The Democrat was finally declared the winner of the vote after a nail-biting count which at times seemed too close to call, with Kamala Harris also elected as vice president.

Republican opponent Donald Trump has vowed to challenge the results in the courts - but congratulations has come in from all over the world, including from this region’s politicians.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris! Biden has embodied a sense of calm, dignified statesmanship throughout these last few days of tension, & that bodes well for the world. — James Cartlidge MP (@jc4southsuffolk) November 7, 2020

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock offered his “huge congratulations” to the president-elect on Twitter, saying: “We look forward to your dignified leadership and working with you to tackle coronavirus together, and on so much else.”

Of the vice president-elect, Mr Hancock said: “Your election is an historic achievement, and we look forward to working with your new administration.”

I sincerely hope that the US President now does the decent thing and hand over in a positive manner. Take a leaf out of Bush senior's book and be gracious - if you can... — Giles Watling MP (@GilesWatling) November 7, 2020

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford said the vice president-elect was “now a flag bearer for so many women in politics across the globe”, while South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said: “Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

“Biden has embodied a sense of calm, dignified statesmanship throughout these last few days of tension, and that bodes well for the world.”

Kamala Harris has been elected Joe Biden's vice-president. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Kamala Harris has been elected Joe Biden's vice-president. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Colchester MP Will Quince and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill also Tweeted their congratulations, while Clacton MP Giles Watling took the chance to address president Trump.

“I sincerely hope that the US president now does the decent thing and hand over in a positive manner,” said Mr Watling.

“Take a leaf out of Bush Senior’s book and be gracious - if you can...”

