East Anglian Daily Times > News

WATCH: US President Joe Biden's plane touches down at RAF Mildenhall

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:38 AM March 28, 2022
President of the United States Joe Biden touched down at RAF Mildenhall at the weekend 

President of the United States, Joe Biden touched, down at RAF Mildenhall at the weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, made a brief stop in Suffolk at the weekend as part of his trip to Europe. 

Mr Biden, the 46th US President, landed at RAF Mildenhall at about 9pm on Saturday as his Air Force One jet could refuel before heading back to America. 

The Democrat was on his way back to Washington, D.C. after visiting Europe to meet with European leaders to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

The American commander-in-chief previously visited the airbase in 2019 where he met and addressed U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

During his visit President Biden, who was joined by his wife and First Lady Jill Biden, praised the proud history of the Suffolk airbase.

Plane spotters turned out in their hundreds to catch a shot of the iconic Air Force One as it touched down on Suffolk soil.

