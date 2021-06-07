News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:56 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM June 7, 2021
President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall. - Credit: PA/ Sonya Duncan

President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall this week. 

It is understood Air Force One will land at the base on Wednesday, June 9 and will be the first stop of the president's trip to the United Kingdom.

Photo dated 24/06/16 of US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Picture: PA Archive/PA Image

President of the United States Joe Biden will be at RAF Mildenhall later this week - Credit: PA

President Biden will also be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, for the first leg of the trip. 

The west Suffolk base is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent U.S. Air Force air refuelling wing in the European theatre.

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It is believed that President Joe Biden will be at RAF Mildenhall this week - Credit: Gregg Brown

President Biden will not be the first US head of state to have touched down in the county, with his predecessor Donald Trump having landed at the base in 2019.

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenha

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - Credit: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

You may also want to watch:

The Republican premier spent around an hour at the base on February 26 that year – while Air Force One was refuelled on his trip to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Vietnam. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  2. 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  1. 4 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
  2. 5 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  3. 6 'Those sort of players aren't going to last long' - Town legend Stewart on impact of fans' return
  4. 7 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  5. 8 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
  6. 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  7. 10 Ipswich Town fans have already bought 10,000 season tickets
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans signs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus