Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- Credit: PA/ Sonya Duncan
President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall this week.
It is understood Air Force One will land at the base on Wednesday, June 9 and will be the first stop of the president's trip to the United Kingdom.
President Biden will also be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, for the first leg of the trip.
The west Suffolk base is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent U.S. Air Force air refuelling wing in the European theatre.
President Biden will not be the first US head of state to have touched down in the county, with his predecessor Donald Trump having landed at the base in 2019.
The Republican premier spent around an hour at the base on February 26 that year – while Air Force One was refuelled on his trip to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.
