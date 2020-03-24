Joe Wicks’ PE classes see Suffolk children jumping with joy during crisis

Rosie Ward, 5, doing PE with Joe Wicks at her home near Stowmarket Picture: SAM EMMENS SAM EMMENS

Children and their families across Suffolk have been finding new ways of getting fit during the coronavirus lockdown thanks to online fitness classes.

Ben and Isaac Rickett follow P.E with Joe Wicks at their family home during the coronavirus crisis Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA Ben and Isaac Rickett follow P.E with Joe Wicks at their family home during the coronavirus crisis Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

The classes, broadcast daily at 9am on Youtube, see the personal trainer, 34, in a bid to become “the PE teacher for the nation” by making the nation happier, more energised, and more optimistic during the increased lockdown measures.

More than 950,000 households tuned in to celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks’s daily online PE lesson on Tuesday morning, having already seen 800,000 watch on his first day.

Mr Wicks tweeted: “Thank you for sharing and telling your family & friends and helping to get more people involved. “How incredible is it to think that over 950,000 households around the world all tuned in live to exercise together.”

It has been reported the first two days of his classes have been so popular that they have lowered homeworkers’ internet speeds – seeing many call on television companies to air his classes on their channels in a bid to help speeds and produce fresh content for their networks.

Joe Wicks has been broadcasting daily PE classes for people stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA Joe Wicks has been broadcasting daily PE classes for people stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA

Rosie Ward, 5, from Stowmarket, said she really enjoyed the morning’s activity, having taken part in both of the classes so far.

She said: “I like doing star jumps and frog jumps because I like jumping.

“I really like Joe, he is really good at teaching me. It was so cool.”

Schools which have kept their doors open to the children of key workers have also been broadcasting the classes to its pupils, while Suffolk New College has posted a new workout regime by sports lecturer Gareth Morris.

Craig Shimmon, from Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural, said: “What Joe Wicks is doing is great and as a college, we are keen to make sure everyone stays fit.

“One of our sports tutors has created a short video already, and the sports team are meeting this week to see what else they can do to keep the fitness flag flying for students, staff and everyone else.”

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town has produced a number of new activities for young Blues fans, including fitness classes with mascots Bluey and Crazee as well as literacy and maths challenges.

Away from fitness, British Sign has introduced a “pay what you can” system for people to learn British Sign Language (BSL) online. The courses start from just £3 for students or those facing financial hardship.