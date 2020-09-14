E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

PUBLISHED: 21:12 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:42 02 November 2020

Fitness star Joe Wicks, who received an MBE for his efforts during the first Covid-19 lockdown, has revealed via social media that he is currently staying in Suffolk.

Posting on Instagram, the 35-year-old trainer, also known as The Body Coach, said he is spending a few nights at the Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, near Saxmundham.

Wicks was honoured in the Queen’s birthday honours list, having raised £580,000 for the NHS by hosting online workouts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He started his online PE lessons on his YouTube channel for children in March after schools across the UK were closed. The weekly PE lessons came to an end on July 22.

The post read: “I’m staying at this incredible barn in Suffolk for a few nights filming workouts. It’s spectacular. If you love interior design and barn conversions, you will love it.”

Later, he posted: “This place is incredible. Wait until you see inside @wildernessreserve”

The Wilderness Reserve is a collection of exclusive use country houses, luxury farmhouses and holiday cottages to rent on a 5,000-acre private estate.

Speaking following the award of his MBE, he said: “I’m so proud that I’ve done something which helps so many people.

“To all the children, the parents, the dinner ladies, the school teachers, everybody who took part in any one of my workouts, thank you for being there.”

