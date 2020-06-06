Police concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Suffolk and Essex

Police are concerned for the welfare of Joel Armstrong Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Chelmsford who has links to both Suffolk and Essex.

Joel Armstrong, 38, from Chelmsford, has links to Lowestoft and West Ealing in London.

Joel is described as being 5ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a lightweight blue waterproof jacket, white trainers and a light grey cap with the monogram NY on the front.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is ok.”

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Chelmsford on 101.