Couple say it with flowers on 64th wedding anniversary

Published: 7:30 AM April 13, 2021

John and Diane Hill celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A former RAF policeman and his wife have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary at a Suffolk care home.

John and Diane Hill were presented with flowers and chocolates at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge, and John had a big bouquet for his wife.

Diane, 83, declared there was no secret to their long, happy relationship – it was simply love.

John, 84, has compiled a photograph album of their love story to share with their four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple, who had lived in Kesgrave since 1989, moved to the nursing home in November 2020.

They married in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on March 30, 1957, which Diane remembered as “a beautiful sunny day".

Following the ceremony, they travelled to Ramsgate in Kent for their honeymoon.

John was based near Wellingborough at the time, while Diane worked as a clerk in the office of the local Co-op.

During John's 10-year stint in the RAF, the couple lived in many different places, in Germany as well as the UK.

He left to work in a security firm and then worked as an insurance agent and inspector with Liverpool Victoria before retiring.