Appeal launched to trace Hollesley Bay absconder

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

John Biddle, 22, was reported missing at approximately 12.20pm, on Wednesday, August 12, after he could not be found following a roll call.

He is serving a seven year and two-month sentence for burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and a driving with no insurance offences.

Biddle is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who believes they have seen John Biddle, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 221 of August 12 2020.