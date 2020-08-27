Police renew appeal for help to trace Hollesley Bay absconder

Suffolk police are renewing their appeal to find a man missing from Hollesley Bay prison.

John Biddle, 22, was reported missing at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 12, after he couldn’t be found following a role call.

He is serving a seven year and two-month sentence for burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and a driving with no insurance offences.

Biddle is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with blond hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have links to Somersham in Cambridgeshire, Tattershall in Lincolnshire and Hampton Vale in Peterborough.

Anyone who believes they have seen John Biddle, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 221 of August 12 2020.