11 amazing Suffolk wildlife photos show 'memorable encounters' with animals

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:30 AM December 30, 2020   
Great crested grebes scrap at Alton Water

Great crested grebes scrap at Alton Water - Credit: John Boyle

Many of us might dream of going on an African safari - but, as photographer John Boyle has showed, there are plenty of wildlife delights right here at home in Suffolk.

A grey squirrel at Alton Water

A grey squirrel at Alton Water - Credit: John Boyle

Nature enthusiast John Boyle enjoys travelling around the region with his camera to snap animals at their most weird and wonderful, previously capturing hungry birds eating fish at Lackford Lakes, near Bury St Edmunds, and seals at Horsey.

A kestrel hovering in the skies at Bentley, near Ipswich

A kestrel hovering in the skies above Bentley - Credit: John Boyle

But with the coronavirus crisis meaning travel has been severely restricted, the 58-year-old from Bentley, near Ipswich, has been forced to look for natural wonders closer to home.

A grass snake in Bentley

A grass snake in Bentley - Credit: John Boyle

Anyone who thought that would mean a more limited photographic album would be sorely mistaken, as this gallery shows.

A brown hare at Capel St Mary

A surprised looking brown hare at Capel St Mary - Credit: John Boyle

In what Mr Boyle has dubbed a "doorstep safari", he has spotted soaring kestrels, fighting great crested grebes, prowling grass snakes and surprised "mad March" hares - and has dramatic photos to show for it.

A grey squirrel at Alton Water

A grey squirrel at Alton Water - Credit: John Boyle

"Being a fanatical wildlife photographer the last 10 months have been difficult, with travel severely restricted," said Mr Boyle. 

A starling at Bentley, near Ipswich

A starling pictured at Bentley, near Ipswich - Credit: John Boyle

"Conversely, it has been a good time for spending a bit more time scouring my local patch for animal subjects.

A blue tit at Alton Water

A blue tit at Alton Water - Credit: John Boyle

"It may have been grebes instead of gorillas and hares not bears, but I've still had some memorable encounters. All the photos were taken this year within an hour's walk of my house."

A goldfinch at Bentley, near Ipswich

A goldfinch enjoying a bite to eat in Bentley - Credit: John Boyle

Mr Boyle regularly takes nature photos, which he uploads onto his website.

A female sparrowhawk near Ipswich

A female sparrowhawk in Bentley, near Ipswich - Credit: John Boyle

A brown hare at Capel St Mary, Suffolk

An alert looking brown hare at Capel St Mary - Credit: John Boyle


