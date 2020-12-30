11 amazing Suffolk wildlife photos show 'memorable encounters' with animals
- Credit: John Boyle
Many of us might dream of going on an African safari - but, as photographer John Boyle has showed, there are plenty of wildlife delights right here at home in Suffolk.
Nature enthusiast John Boyle enjoys travelling around the region with his camera to snap animals at their most weird and wonderful, previously capturing hungry birds eating fish at Lackford Lakes, near Bury St Edmunds, and seals at Horsey.
But with the coronavirus crisis meaning travel has been severely restricted, the 58-year-old from Bentley, near Ipswich, has been forced to look for natural wonders closer to home.
Anyone who thought that would mean a more limited photographic album would be sorely mistaken, as this gallery shows.
In what Mr Boyle has dubbed a "doorstep safari", he has spotted soaring kestrels, fighting great crested grebes, prowling grass snakes and surprised "mad March" hares - and has dramatic photos to show for it.
"Being a fanatical wildlife photographer the last 10 months have been difficult, with travel severely restricted," said Mr Boyle.
"Conversely, it has been a good time for spending a bit more time scouring my local patch for animal subjects.
"It may have been grebes instead of gorillas and hares not bears, but I've still had some memorable encounters. All the photos were taken this year within an hour's walk of my house."
Mr Boyle regularly takes nature photos, which he uploads onto his website.