Works by Constable to go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 20:05 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 24 June 2019

East Bergholt Common, by John Constable, which is to be sold at auction by Bonhams of London with an estimate of £200,000 to £300,000 Picture: BONHAMS

BONHAMS

Paintings and sketches by legendary Suffolk artist John Constable are to be auctioned in London.

A self portrait by John Constable from around 1799 Picture: NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERYA self portrait by John Constable from around 1799 Picture: NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY

The Bonhams Old Master Paintings sale takes place at the New Bond Street salesroom of auctioneers Bonhams on Wednesday July 3.

Leading the sale is a plein air oil sketch of East Bergholt Common with an estimate of £200,000-300,000.

The common was a sentimental piece for Constable as it depicts the view looking from his home towards that of his future wife, Maria Bicknell.

Bonhams Head of Old Master Paintings, Andrew McKenzie, said, "Constable is one of Britain's best loved artists, and these sketches provide a fascinating insight into his personal and family life.

"These studies of his travels around the country are wonderfully executed, and we expect them to achieve strong prices."

Other works in the sale include:

- Flatford Old Bridge and Bridge Cottage - In October 1827, Constable took two of his children on holiday to Flatford, allowing him to complete 27 drawings of the River Stour and surrounding scenery. Estimate: £20,000-£30,000.

- The Vale of Dedham - One of the few sketches that Constable dated in 1805, and the earliest dated study for his 1815 Royal Academy exhibit, The Stour Valley and Dedham Village. Estimate: £15,000-£20,000.

- Design for the frontispiece of English Landscape Scenery - The pen and ink wash, again depicting East Bergholt House, was chosen as the frontispiece for his series of 22 landscape mezzotints, engraved by David Lucas. Estimate: £8,000-£12,000.

- Fittleworth Mill, Sussex - Dated to 1835, this late drawing is among the last studies from nature Constable was to make in any format. He drew this on a trip to Arundel with his children John, Charles and Maria, when they were hosted by amateur artist and namesake George Constable. Estimate: £10,000-15,000.

Constable was born in East Bergholt in 1776. His father was a wealthy corn merchant who owned Flatford Mill in East Bergholt and later Dedham Mill in Essex.

He is known principally for his landscape paintings of Dedham Vale, the area surrounding his home, which is now known as Constable Country.

For more details go to the Bonhams website.

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Works by Constable to go under the hammer

East Bergholt Common, by John Constable, which is to be sold at auction by Bonhams of London with an estimate of £200,000 to £300,000 Picture: BONHAMS

