Works by Constable to go under the hammer

East Bergholt Common, by John Constable, which is to be sold at auction by Bonhams of London with an estimate of £200,000 to £300,000 Picture: BONHAMS BONHAMS

Paintings and sketches by legendary Suffolk artist John Constable are to be auctioned in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A self portrait by John Constable from around 1799 Picture: NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY A self portrait by John Constable from around 1799 Picture: NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY

The Bonhams Old Master Paintings sale takes place at the New Bond Street salesroom of auctioneers Bonhams on Wednesday July 3.

Leading the sale is a plein air oil sketch of East Bergholt Common with an estimate of £200,000-300,000.

The common was a sentimental piece for Constable as it depicts the view looking from his home towards that of his future wife, Maria Bicknell.

Bonhams Head of Old Master Paintings, Andrew McKenzie, said, "Constable is one of Britain's best loved artists, and these sketches provide a fascinating insight into his personal and family life.

"These studies of his travels around the country are wonderfully executed, and we expect them to achieve strong prices."

You may also want to watch:

Other works in the sale include:

- Flatford Old Bridge and Bridge Cottage - In October 1827, Constable took two of his children on holiday to Flatford, allowing him to complete 27 drawings of the River Stour and surrounding scenery. Estimate: £20,000-£30,000.

- The Vale of Dedham - One of the few sketches that Constable dated in 1805, and the earliest dated study for his 1815 Royal Academy exhibit, The Stour Valley and Dedham Village. Estimate: £15,000-£20,000.

- Design for the frontispiece of English Landscape Scenery - The pen and ink wash, again depicting East Bergholt House, was chosen as the frontispiece for his series of 22 landscape mezzotints, engraved by David Lucas. Estimate: £8,000-£12,000.

- Fittleworth Mill, Sussex - Dated to 1835, this late drawing is among the last studies from nature Constable was to make in any format. He drew this on a trip to Arundel with his children John, Charles and Maria, when they were hosted by amateur artist and namesake George Constable. Estimate: £10,000-15,000.

Constable was born in East Bergholt in 1776. His father was a wealthy corn merchant who owned Flatford Mill in East Bergholt and later Dedham Mill in Essex.

He is known principally for his landscape paintings of Dedham Vale, the area surrounding his home, which is now known as Constable Country.

For more details go to the Bonhams website.