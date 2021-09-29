Death of former Marine John Dick being treated as unexplained

Published: 4:24 PM September 29, 2021

The death of a Suffolk Royal Marines veteran whose remains were found near Harwich Port is being treated as "unexplained", police have said.

A human skull discovered near a building site at the port in July was confirmed by DNA testing to be the remains of John Dick, a father-of-two from Bury St Edmunds.

More bones were found along the coastline in Bathside Bay earlier this month.

Mr Dick, 38, was last seen getting a train at Dovercourt railway station on November 30 last year.

Members of his family issued an urgent plea for him to return home a fortnight later, describing his disappearance as "totally out of character".

However, Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Dick, who served in the Marines for 13 years, had died.

A police spokesman said officers are treating the death as unexplained, and it is not being linked to any other ongoing investigations.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.