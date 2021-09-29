News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Death of former Marine John Dick being treated as unexplained

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:24 PM September 29, 2021   
Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick from Letchworth found dead

John Dick, from Bury St Edmunds, died after disappearing in Dovercourt last November - Credit: Courtesy of Amy Hooper

The death of a Suffolk Royal Marines veteran whose remains were found near Harwich Port is being treated as "unexplained", police have said.

A human skull discovered near a building site at the port in July was confirmed by DNA testing to be the remains of John Dick, a father-of-two from Bury St Edmunds.

More bones were found along the coastline in Bathside Bay earlier this month.

Mr Dick, 38, was last seen getting a train at Dovercourt railway station on November 30 last year.

Members of his family issued an urgent plea for him to return home a fortnight later, describing his disappearance as "totally out of character".

However, Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Dick, who served in the Marines for 13 years, had died.

A police spokesman said officers are treating the death as unexplained, and it is not being linked to any other ongoing investigations.

You may also want to watch:

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
  3. 3 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
  1. 4 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 5 'They walked into us heavy' - Cook on 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster
  3. 6 Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
  6. 9 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
  7. 10 Police and public at odds over illegal e-scooters
Suffolk Live
Essex Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry

Suffolk Live

Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Aldeburgh from the sea with storm clouds above it

Travel Features

Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn

Timothy Bradford

person
New Aldi store in Gipping Way Stowmarket

Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person