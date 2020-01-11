Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m - will a supermarket swoop?

The site of a closing car dealership has been put up for sale for £2million - amid rumours a supermarket could take its place.

John Grose Framlingham, in Station Road, is set to close at the end of the month, with directors blaming the rising challenge of internet car sales and other economic issues.

The property has now been listed for sale online, entertaining offers in excess of £2m - with estate agents Savills saying the site would "suit alternative uses".

In the particulars on Savills' website, the 2.5-acre dealership is described as a "high profile site".

The adjacent Jet petrol station is not included as part of any sale.

The site has been used to sell vehicles for many years, with the current workshops and showrooms constructed back in 1994.

AG Potter, who had managed a Ford dealership since 1913, ran the site for ten years before handing over the reins to John Grose.

Allan Potter, managing director of AG Potter, said the business consolidated with John Grose so that they could reach more customers from a larger market area.

However, John Grose, which owns car dealerships throughout Suffolk, announced the Framlingham branch will be closing on January 31 after exercising a break clause in their lease.

Richard Howard, managing director at John Grose, said: "The market representation of all motor vehicle manufacturer partners across the UK is under scrutiny as wider economic factors impact, along with the inevitable growth in distance selling through digital channels.

"With a break in the lease early in 2020, it made sense to carry out a review at this time."

The move prompted speculation on social media that the site could be bought out by a supermarket.

Business experts in Framlingham have said that any new plans for the property must be made in consultation with the community.

Lisa Hamon, vice-chairman of the Framlingham Business Association, said: "There are a lot of things that can happen to the site.

"The key thing is that the developers listen to the people in the town and the surrounding areas.

"Framlingham is a very historic town and it's important that residents' feedback is taken into consideration."

