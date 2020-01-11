E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m - will a supermarket swoop?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 January 2020

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The site of a closing car dealership has been put up for sale for £2million - amid rumours a supermarket could take its place.

John Grose Framlingham, in Station Road, is set to close at the end of the month, with directors blaming the rising challenge of internet car sales and other economic issues.

The property has now been listed for sale online, entertaining offers in excess of £2m - with estate agents Savills saying the site would "suit alternative uses".

In the particulars on Savills' website, the 2.5-acre dealership is described as a "high profile site".

The adjacent Jet petrol station is not included as part of any sale.

The site has been used to sell vehicles for many years, with the current workshops and showrooms constructed back in 1994.

AG Potter, who had managed a Ford dealership since 1913, ran the site for ten years before handing over the reins to John Grose.

Allan Potter, managing director of AG Potter, said the business consolidated with John Grose so that they could reach more customers from a larger market area.

You may also want to watch:

However, John Grose, which owns car dealerships throughout Suffolk, announced the Framlingham branch will be closing on January 31 after exercising a break clause in their lease.

Richard Howard, managing director at John Grose, said: "The market representation of all motor vehicle manufacturer partners across the UK is under scrutiny as wider economic factors impact, along with the inevitable growth in distance selling through digital channels.

"With a break in the lease early in 2020, it made sense to carry out a review at this time."

The move prompted speculation on social media that the site could be bought out by a supermarket.

Business experts in Framlingham have said that any new plans for the property must be made in consultation with the community.

Lisa Hamon, vice-chairman of the Framlingham Business Association, said: "There are a lot of things that can happen to the site.

"The key thing is that the developers listen to the people in the town and the surrounding areas.

"Framlingham is a very historic town and it's important that residents' feedback is taken into consideration."

MORE: Car dealership closing - with rumours supermarket could take its place

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sunday Snap: Norwood’s Finidi comparisons, Toto’s Bolton debut and the Ipswich squad gunning for six-a-side glory in Germany

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's chipped goal against Accrington brought back memories of Finidi George's effort against Sunderland in 2001. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Premier League Sheffield United ‘add Luke Woolfenden to their transfer shortlist’

Luke Woolfenden has been watched by Championship club QPR and Premier League Sheffield United. Photo: Ross Halls

Signed photo of Cradle of Filth singer among strangest gifts to Suffolk police

A signed picture of Cradle of Filth singer Dani Filth was among gifts to Suffolk police Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists