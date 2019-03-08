Pub glass attack left victim needing 40 stitches to his face and neck

The attack happened at The Angel pub in Woodbridge.

A Suffolk man who hit a punter with a wine glass in a Woodbridge pub causing cuts which needed 40 stitches has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in June.

John Impey had denied wounding Callum Mealing with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and a retrial was ordered after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the charge after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in January.

However on Tuesday (April 16) Impey, 33, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Mealing.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence for a pre-sentence report until the week commencing June 3.

He told Impey the fact he was ordering a pre-sentence report was no indication of sentence and warned him that he could be given an immediate prison sentence.

During Impey's trial the court heard that Mr Mealing was sitting at the bar in the Angel pub on June 18 2017 when he was struck with a glass by Impey.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said that prior to the attack the evening had been uneventful, and towards closing time Mr Mealing had gone outside for a cigarette then returned to the bar and sat down.

“Almost immediately the defendant picked up a wine glass from the bar and smashed it into his face,” said Mr Kellett.

Mr Mealing's friend Dino Cleavely pulled the broken glass away from Impey and allegedly suffered injuries to his arm as a result.

The court heard that as a result of the incident Mr Mealing needed 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck.

The court heard the incident was witnessed by a member of staff who allegedly saw Impey pick up a glass and “shove” it in Mr Mealing's face.

Giving evidence, Mr Mealing said he had been drinking during the evening with Impey and he hadn't done anything to provoke the attack on him.

During the trial Impey denied assaulting Mr Mealing's friend Dino Cleavely, causing him actual bodily harm and he was cleared of this offence.

Giving evidence, Impey denied deliberately smashing the glass in Mr Mealing's face.

Steven Dyble, for Impey, said his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had been on an electronic tag for nearly two years.