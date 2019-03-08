Popular Woodbridge doctor who led fight against Crohn’s Disease dies

Professor John Lennard-Jones, who lived in Woodbridge, founded the charity Crohn's & Colitis UK. Picture: CROHN'S & COLITIS UK Archant

A doctor from Woodbridge labelled as a “pure” gastroenterologist by his colleagues at a national charity sadly passed away last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes have been paid following the death of a doctor from Woodbridge who led the fight against Crohn’s Disease.

Professor John Lennard-Jones, a gastroenterologist and founder of charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK, died on Friday, March 29 aged 92.

Prof Lennard-Jones co-founded the charity in 1979, having previously worked as a consultant at St Marks Hospital in Harrow.

He later devoted his life to researching treatment for the conditions.

He later relocated to Woodbridge, where he became a member of St John’s Church.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Without his skill, interventions and dedication, there would not be the same advancement in the understanding and treatments for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, nor would the charity have been founded 40 years ago and achieved so much in research, information and support for everyone affected by the conditions.”

A statement on the St John’s Church website said: “John (along with his wife Verna, who passed away on February 17), were long-serving members of St John’s and will be greatly missed by so many.

“Our love, prayers and condolences go to their four sons and all their family at this difficult time.”