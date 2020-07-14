Challenge 81 launched to save John Peel Centre

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has launched a fundraising campaign PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The popular John Peel Centre has launched a fundraising campaign to help it through the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fundraising campaign will tie in with what would have been John Peel's 81st birthday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The fundraising campaign will tie in with what would have been John Peel's 81st birthday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Like many venues across the county the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the impact of having to shut its doors for a number of months.

To help continue its work the centre has decided to set up a fundraiser.

The building’s namesake, the late radio DJ John Peel, would have been 81 this year and so in celebration of his life the centre has decided to call the campaign “Challenge 81”.

The centre will be hosting a range of fundraising activities with the majority taking place on August 30, which would have been Mr Peel’s actual birthday.

From cycling to skipping, dancing to walking volunteers will be taking part in all sorts of challenges to raise funds.

You may also want to watch:

On Mr Peel’s birthday, his wife, Sheila Ravenscroft, will be playing tracks 8 & 1 from record numbers 8100, 8181, 0839 (all numbers associated with Mr Peel’s birthday) from Mr Peel’s record collection of 26,000 albums live on Youtube.

The centre is also be part of a nationwide initiative, Save Our Venues, which was launched by the Music Venue Trust to prevent the closure of hundreds of independent music venues as a result of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the centre said: “Like many arts and cultural organisations, the JPC has been forced to close its doors. Of course, we are itching to open again, and continue to do what we do best – provide a platform for great live art for live audiences, however, we understand we can only open when it is safe to do so.

“The reality is that the JPC relies on its earned income, and right now, it is not in a position to earn the level of income needed to keep afloat long term.

“What better way to say Happy Birthday John than celebrate some of the things he is most fondly remembered for, at the same time as raising some essential funds for the creative, community arts centre set up in his name.”

The centre has also set up a crowdfunding page for donations through which it hopes to raise £10,000.

More information about the fundraising events can be found on the centre’s website and the crowdfunding page is already live here.