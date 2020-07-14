E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Challenge 81 launched to save John Peel Centre

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 July 2020

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has launched a fundraising campaign PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has launched a fundraising campaign PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The popular John Peel Centre has launched a fundraising campaign to help it through the coronavirus.

The fundraising campaign will tie in with what would have been John Peel's 81st birthday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe fundraising campaign will tie in with what would have been John Peel's 81st birthday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Like many venues across the county the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the impact of having to shut its doors for a number of months.

To help continue its work the centre has decided to set up a fundraiser.

The building’s namesake, the late radio DJ John Peel, would have been 81 this year and so in celebration of his life the centre has decided to call the campaign “Challenge 81”.

The centre will be hosting a range of fundraising activities with the majority taking place on August 30, which would have been Mr Peel’s actual birthday.

From cycling to skipping, dancing to walking volunteers will be taking part in all sorts of challenges to raise funds.

You may also want to watch:

On Mr Peel’s birthday, his wife, Sheila Ravenscroft, will be playing tracks 8 & 1 from record numbers 8100, 8181, 0839 (all numbers associated with Mr Peel’s birthday) from Mr Peel’s record collection of 26,000 albums live on Youtube.

The centre is also be part of a nationwide initiative, Save Our Venues, which was launched by the Music Venue Trust to prevent the closure of hundreds of independent music venues as a result of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the centre said: “Like many arts and cultural organisations, the JPC has been forced to close its doors. Of course, we are itching to open again, and continue to do what we do best – provide a platform for great live art for live audiences, however, we understand we can only open when it is safe to do so.

“The reality is that the JPC relies on its earned income, and right now, it is not in a position to earn the level of income needed to keep afloat long term.

“What better way to say Happy Birthday John than celebrate some of the things he is most fondly remembered for, at the same time as raising some essential funds for the creative, community arts centre set up in his name.”

The centre has also set up a crowdfunding page for donations through which it hopes to raise £10,000.

More information about the fundraising events can be found on the centre’s website and the crowdfunding page is already live here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV

Warning issued over ‘fake’ BT emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware these fake BT emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

West Suffolk Council expecting £10m hit to finances from coronavirus

West Suffolk Council is expecting a £10m hit on its finances from coronavirus. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

New homes in England’s most deprived town near completion

The new homes being built in Jaywick Sands. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL