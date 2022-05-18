Record worth up to £20,000 set to go under the hammer in John Peel auction

Items belonging to the late Suffolk DJ John Peel – including a record signed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono – are set to be auctioned off next month.

The broadcasting legend, who lived just outside Stowmarket, amassed a huge collection of records and music memorabilia – some of which will go under the hammer at Bonhams in Knightsbridge on June 14.

A Yoko Ono and John Lennon signed album owned by John Peel, which is set to be auctioned off next month. - Credit: PA

Among the items will be records, personal correspondence – such as a hand-written letter from David Bowie –and other items like the DJ's personal gramophone, which sat on his desk in his Suffolk home.

With an estimated worth of between £15,000 and £20,000, a vinyl copy of 'Two Virgins' from 1968, signed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono is set to be one of the stars of the auction.

John Peel's horn gramophone, which is set to be auctioned off next month. - Credit: PA

Peel – whose real name was John Ravenscroft – lived just outside Stowmarket in Great Finborough until he died of a heart attack in 2004 at the age of 65.

Speaking about the event, the Ravenscroft family said: "John/dad was in a position to have access to many of the most celebrated people and events in the history of popular music.

"In going through the accumulation of 40 years of pop music moments, we decided that some of the most interesting items might find a home, with fans of his programme or of the artists whose music he played."





Stowmarket is now home to the live music venue, the John Peel Centre for the Creative Arts, a "tribute to the life and times of the much-loved broadcaster".

The John Peel Centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD - Credit: Archant

Katherine Schofield, director of Bonhams Popular Culture department, said: "This collection, offered directly by the family, comprises some of Peel's most collectible and rare records, spanning decades in music – many of which are accompanied by letters from the artists or their management."

During his career, Peel helped launch the careers of many musicians and bands, including David Bowie, Queen and The Sex Pistols. In the 1980s, he was a presenter of Top of The Pops and regularly covered the Glastonbury Festival, with The John Peel Stage being dedicated to him in 2004.