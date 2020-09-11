83-year-old who died in crash at car park named by police
PUBLISHED: 22:58 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 23:05 11 September 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
Man who died in a crash at a Bury St Edmunds car park has been named.
Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, police have identified 83-year-old John Riddick, of Bury St Edmunds, as the person who died in the accident at the Buttermarket open air car park.
Police were called on Monday, September 7 at around 11.30am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white-coloured Renault Zoe car.
The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
He died at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday, September 10.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference 52321/20.
