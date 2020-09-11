E-edition Read the EADT online edition
83-year-old who died in crash at car park named by police

PUBLISHED: 22:58 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 23:05 11 September 2020

Suffolk police have provisionally named 83-year-old John Riddick as the person who died in the crash at the Buttermarket open air car park, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Man who died in a crash at a Bury St Edmunds car park has been named.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, police have identified 83-year-old John Riddick, of Bury St Edmunds, as the person who died in the accident at the Buttermarket open air car park.

Police were called on Monday, September 7 at around 11.30am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white-coloured Renault Zoe car.

The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He died at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday, September 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference 52321/20.

