Father of star Ed to give arts talk in support of new community rooms

John Sheeran's talk is in supports a major new community hub for the town. - Credit: Contributed/John Brassey

John Sheeran, the father of singer-songwriter Ed, will give a talk in Framlingham next week about his life in the arts world - as he supports a major new community hub for the town.

John has worked in the arts for more than 40 years as a curator, exhibition organiser and lecturer - including curating an exhibition celebrating the 50th birthday of Prince Charles, featuring the now King’s private collection from his Highgrove home.

John Sheeran holding an early 16th century Veneto-Cretan icon. - Credit: Contributed

He is now set to talk about his extraordinary career in a special event at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham on Friday, September 23, with tickets available now.

It will mean a return to the school where he and wife Imogen used to attend parent evenings for sons Ed and Matthew, who is now an award-winning composer.

Work is progressing well on the Castle Community Rooms in Framlingham. - Credit: John Brassey

John will be raising funds for Castle Community Rooms in Framlingham, where work is under way on a new community hub to replace St Michael’s Rooms.

He said: “I am so pleased to help fundraise for the Castle Community Rooms, which will no doubt become an energetic hub for many community activities, and it has modern facilities and excellent accessibility. The funds from my lecture will go towards the furnishings.

“I am fortunate to have had a career in the arts which has taken me all over the world. It has been full of challenges and I look forward to sharing some of my experiences.

John Sheeran showing Kofi Annan, UN Secretary General, around the Millennium Art Exhibition at the United Nations, New York, July 2000 - Credit: Evan Schneider

“I am so grateful to Thomas Mills High School for hosting the evening. It is going to feel a bit strange giving my talk in the school hall, which I remember well from the many parent-teacher meetings my wife Imogen and I attended with our boys, Matthew and Edward.”

John worked as a museum curator during the 1980s, including seven years as curator of Dulwich Picture Gallery, London. At Dulwich, he was responsible for a world-famous collection of Old Master paintings in a Sir John Soane building.

In 1990, he set up the art consultancy Sheeran Lock with his wife Imogen. Over the next 20 years, they organised national and international art exhibitions and art education projects.

It was in 1998 that John curated Travels with the Prince, an exhibition at Hampton Court Palace, which celebrated Prince Charles’s 50th birthday and featured his private collection from his country home, Highgrove.

Then in 2000, John curated Our World in the Year 2000, the United Nations Millennium exhibition. This included paintings by over 250 artists from around the world, was held at the UN headquarters in New York and opened by UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

John also ran a consultancy service for professional artists, advising many painters, sculptors and printmakers on their career development and direction, and organised innovative art education projects in schools throughout the UK.

He began giving art lectures in 2008 – ironically, at the St Michael’s Rooms in Framlingham.

The rooms had been used by the community for 130 years, and were even used as a key location in Mackenzie Crook’s BBC series Detectorists. But the facility was in need of replacement, and thanks to a huge community effort it is hoped the Castle Community Rooms will open later this year.

My Life in Art, an illustrated talk by John Sheeran, takes place on Friday, September 23, 7.30pm at Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham.

Tickets are £10 from info@castlecommunityrooms.co.uk or from Clarke & Simpson and Leo’s Deli in Framlingham, or £11.50 (inc fee) from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/john-sheeran-my-life-in-art-tickets-406930589347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Some tickets may also be available on the door at £12.