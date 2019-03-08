Partly Cloudy

Video

Thousands of participants enjoy Suffolk scorcher at John West Great East Swim

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 June 2019

Swimmers celebrated crossing the finish line the Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Swimmers celebrated crossing the finish line the Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of swimmers of all ages and abilities took on a variety of challenges in the John West Great East Swim today, set in the picturesque surroundings of Alton Water.

Racers took on a range of distances at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGERacers took on a range of distances at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This weekend's event was the 11th of its kind in Suffolk, having launched back in 2009 - with more than 22,000 taking part over its decade-long history.

The event has grown from a one-mile swim to a full range of distances from the beginner-focused Swim250 right through to the marathon 10km distance, with the innovative SwimRun events returning for the third time.

Spectators and participants were treated to beautiful weather conditions, with temperatures hitting 21 degrees Celsius on a superb midsummer's Saturday.

Alex Jackson, Director of the John West Great Swim Series, said: "It was another great day in Suffolk and we would like to congratulate all swimmers and swimrunners who took on the John West Great East Swim today.

Every competitor was given a medal after their race at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEEvery competitor was given a medal after their race at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We would also like to say thank you to all event staff, the safety team and the volunteers, who continue to perform an essential role in this event.

"Thanks should also go to our partners at Suffolk County Council who help make this event the fantastic festival of swimming that it is."

The John West Great East Swim was once again staged in partnership with Suffolk County Council as part of their ambition to become the most active county in England.

The council's outreach programme, aimed at targeting physically inactive adults and those with long term health conditions was a huge success with 65 people taking part.

The forst race started at 8am at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe forst race started at 8am at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A group of 28 school pupils also experienced the thrill of the open water in a 250-metre challenge, also as part of the programme.

Councillor James Reeder, Cabinet Member for Health at Suffolk County Council, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people of all ages and abilities taking on the challenge of open water swimming and I would like to congratulate each and every one of them.

"These events not only provide a unique opportunity to inspire more people to get active and help us achieve our ambition to become England's most active county, they also provide a boost to local business and the tourism economy creating a real and lasting legacy for the county."

The John West Great East Swim took place at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe John West Great East Swim took place at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Swimmers were treated to clear blue skies at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGESwimmers were treated to clear blue skies at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Some of the swimmers were raising money for local charities at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGESome of the swimmers were raising money for local charities at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Friends and familt members turned up to support the swimmers at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFriends and familt members turned up to support the swimmers at the John West Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Swimmers basked in the sun after completing theri races. Picture: RACHEL EDGESwimmers basked in the sun after completing theri races. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Every swimmer wore a wet suit and a coloured hat depending on which race they were doing. Picture: RACHEL EDGEEvery swimmer wore a wet suit and a coloured hat depending on which race they were doing. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Hundreads of people took part in the Great East Swim in Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEHundreads of people took part in the Great East Swim in Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The elite athletes took on a 10k marathon distance. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe elite athletes took on a 10k marathon distance. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

