John West Great East Swim cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

John West Great East Swim 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of Suffolk’s biggest sporting events, the John West Great East Swim has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

John West Great East Swim 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: RACHEL EDGE John West Great East Swim 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers of the John West Great East Swim and John West Great East Swim Run, which were scheduled to take place on the June 20, 2020, have said they have been forced to make the decision after they took government advice on slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Paul Foster, chief executive at the Great Run Company, said: “We understand this will be disappointing news to the people who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.

“We would also like to highlight the fantastic support we get from health professionals at our events, many of whom work with us on a voluntary basis.

“We know they will be dealing with additional pressure both in their work and personal lives at this time.

“We want to thank all of our participants and partners for their continued support and understanding.”

Organisers have confirmed that all entrants will be able to claim a refund and that they are in the process of contacting everyone who is signed up for the John West Great East Swim and John West Great East Swim Run by email with further information.

Those who are signed up to take part in the John West Great East Swim will still have the opportunity to claim their medal.

All swimmers have to do is submit a photo showing how they have been managing to get their swimming, or any other activity, in at home and they will receive their medal in the post.

Instructions confirming the medal process will be emailed to them.

Organisers are also encouraging anyone who has already raised money for charity to continue to donate their pounds to those in need.

Mr Foster added: “Event day is only a small part of the challenge our swimmers take on, they put in a huge amount of preparation and training in the weeks and months before. They should be able to celebrate that achievement.

“We encourage those who were signed up to swim to recognise all the hard work they have already put in and consider still passing on the money raised to the charity if possible.”