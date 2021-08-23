Sex Pistols Johnny Rotten to appear in Suffolk

Published: 12:48 PM August 23, 2021

Johnny Rotten will be appearing in Suffolk next month - Credit: PA

Former lead singer of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten is coming to Suffolk for a one-off tour next month.

The singer and songwriter will be appearing at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Friday, September 17 and the Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, September 18.

As part of the performances Rotten whose real name is John Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during the pyrotechnic, one-off tour.

In his show I Could Be Wrong Rotten will share his thoughts with audience members.

The shows were supposed to take place last year but were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both shows start at 7.30pm with guests able to purchase a meet and greet ticket for £75.

VIP tickets are priced at £45 at the Apex and £47 at the Corn Exchange and standard tickets £30 at Bury and £32 for the Ipswich show.







