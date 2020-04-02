E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Join in second Clap for Our Carers tonight - to thank NHS and all key workers

PUBLISHED: 10:46 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 02 April 2020

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS last week. Another Clap for Our Carers is planned tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS last week. Another Clap for Our Carers is planned tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families across Suffolk will be joining in a second Clap for Our Carers at 8pm tonight, after an overwhelming response to last week’s event.

There were emotional scenes across the area and the whole country last week as people took to their doorsteps to clap and cheer, sharing how proud they are of our NHS workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Tonight’s event will also give a chance to express all our thanks to other key workers carrying out vital tasks on the frontline - from emergency services to shop workers.

Following the first event, many posted videos on social media to praise health workers, in an inspiring show of appreciation.

MORE - Suffolk lights up in support of the NHS

Twitter user Amanda Polley said: “Well done Ipswich, you didn’t let us down! That was emotional! Thank you to all at the NHS.”

And Amy King posted a video from Sudbury on Twitter saying: “Wow -From our little street in #Sudbury, Thankyou NHS staff & all Key Workers.”

Clap for Our Carers organisers say tonight they want everyone to thank “healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”

MORE - Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

People in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and across the region will once again show their appreciation by stepping outside their homes briefly to support #ClapForTheNHS by clapping and banging items - all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

MORE - Subscribe to our daily Coronavirus newsletter, with news from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two further patients die from coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Here to help’: How town centre businesses are adapting services

Shoppers previously in Lowestoft town centre.

‘I am so unbelievably proud of what I accomplished’ - Hannah exits MasterChef

Hannah Gregory left MasterChef on April 1 during Knockout Week Picture: BBC

Join in second Clap for Our Carers tonight - to thank NHS and all key workers

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS last week. Another Clap for Our Carers is planned tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24