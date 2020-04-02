Join in second Clap for Our Carers tonight - to thank NHS and all key workers
PUBLISHED: 10:46 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 02 April 2020
Families across Suffolk will be joining in a second Clap for Our Carers at 8pm tonight, after an overwhelming response to last week’s event.
There were emotional scenes across the area and the whole country last week as people took to their doorsteps to clap and cheer, sharing how proud they are of our NHS workers in the battle against coronavirus.
Tonight’s event will also give a chance to express all our thanks to other key workers carrying out vital tasks on the frontline - from emergency services to shop workers.
Following the first event, many posted videos on social media to praise health workers, in an inspiring show of appreciation.
Twitter user Amanda Polley said: “Well done Ipswich, you didn’t let us down! That was emotional! Thank you to all at the NHS.”
And Amy King posted a video from Sudbury on Twitter saying: “Wow -From our little street in #Sudbury, Thankyou NHS staff & all Key Workers.”
Clap for Our Carers organisers say tonight they want everyone to thank “healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”
People in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and across the region will once again show their appreciation by stepping outside their homes briefly to support #ClapForTheNHS by clapping and banging items - all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
