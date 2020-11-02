Team Santa vs Team Elves - Join fun virtual event to help East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Can you help Santa and his elves to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices? Pictured are team captains Emma Benstead and Issy ORiordan Picture: EACH EACH

It’s Team Santa versus Team Elves! Join the festive fundraiser to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

A previous Santa Run in Ipswich in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Similar events can't go ahead this year because of coronavirus, but you can still join in a virtual event Picture: ARCHANT A previous Santa Run in Ipswich in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Similar events can't go ahead this year because of coronavirus, but you can still join in a virtual event Picture: ARCHANT

Santa and his elves are planning a practice run around East Anglia ahead of their big night on Christmas Eve – and they want you to take part.

As a virtual event which individuals carry out on their own, the race can go ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just dig out any Santa hat or a pair of elf ears you happen to own, and join either Team Santa or Team Elves.

Then carry out your own fundraising run, walk, hop, skip or dance between Thursday, December 10 and Sunday, December 13.

You are invited to cover three miles or your own chosen distance. Both teams will be looking to cover the greatest number of miles and generate the biggest sponsorship total.

EACH events fundraiser Emma Benstead, Team Santa captain, said “It’s been a challenging year for all charities and EACH is no exception. We might normally be organising a community Santa run for Christmas, but clearly that can’t happen this year.

“It’s been the same story for so many other mass participation events that are crucial to funding our vital care and support.”

And community fundraising assistant Issy O’Riordan, Team Elves captain, said: “We hope this festive competition will see lots of people who might normally take part in a larger-scale event keen to help raise important money for EACH.

“Keeping connected online has been more important than ever this year, so don’t forget to share what you’re doing on social media.”

Anyone who manages to raise £10 will receive a medal, while anyone who raises £100 will receive an EACH T-shirt. To get involved, go to the EACH website.