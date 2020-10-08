E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ex-inspector accused of touching woman’s bottom

PUBLISHED: 06:06 09 October 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a former Essex police inspector accused of kissing a woman and touching her bottom at a police station will take place in August next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (October 11) was Jonathan McLeod, 37, of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

He pleaded not guilty to four offences of sexual assault concerning the same alleged victim

McLeod was serving at Basildon police station at the time of the alleged offences between 2016 and 2018.

The former inspector resigned from Essex Police in March.

It is alleged Mr McLeod touched her bottom when she did not consent.

The other three allegations are of kissing the woman when she did not consent, with two of the offences said to have happened at Basildon police station and the other at a Tesco car park in the town.

Mr McLeod’s trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will get under way on August 16 next year

