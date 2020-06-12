E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in court accused of ‘coughing over people’ in Co-op

PUBLISHED: 08:03 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 12 June 2020

The Co-op in Church Street, Eye Picture: GOOGLE

A man is due to appear in court accused of coughing on people in a Suffolk branch of the Co-op.

Jonathan Steele, 34, of Redlingfield Road, in Eye, has been charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

He was also charged with resisting arrest by a police constable.

Police responded to reports on Saturday, March 28 that an individual wearing a mask was seen to be coughing over people in the Co-op shop in Church Street in the town.

Steele is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing today.

