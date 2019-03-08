E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing man found after police search

PUBLISHED: 16:55 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 28 October 2019

Police thanked the public for their help in locating Jonathon Swart after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday October 26. (stock photo)

A man who went missing from his Suffolk home has been located by the police.

Jonathon Swart, aged 46, went missing on Saturday October 26 from his home in Wangford in the early hours of the morning.

Fears were growing for his welfare but officers have now said that he was found in Kessingland, a ten minute drive up the coast from Wangford, on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary had confirmed that they were concerned for his welfare and had asked members of the public for their help.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter."

The police were initially concerned that Mr Swart, an avid camping fan, had taken a big black rucksack and might have provisions with him.

He was missing for nearly three days before eventually being located.

