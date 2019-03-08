Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man found with knife and drugs jailed for four months

PUBLISHED: 15:15 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 25 March 2019

Carr was found with this knife in Haverhill on March 21 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Carr was found with this knife in Haverhill on March 21 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A 29-year-old man from the Haverhill area has been put behind bars after admitting knife and drug offences.

Jordan Carr, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and class B drugs at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, March 22.

He was arrested after a police stop and search in Westley Road, Havehill on Thursday, March 21.

Carr was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with possession of cannabis and a knife.

He was remanded overnight and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday morning, when he was given a four month jail sentence.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk tech entrepreneur accused in court of using ‘fraudulent devices’ to inflate value of firm

Mike Lynch on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ipswich’s play-offs dreams ended with big defeat at Pioneers

Veron Eze led Ipswich with 20 points at London Greenhouse Pioneers. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Watch: A debut goal for Reuser, Berra’s late winner against Derby and more - This week in Town history

This week in Ipswich Town history

Elderly woman was not victim of distraction burglary, police confirm

Denmark Road, Beccles. GOOGLE MAPS.

Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists