Man found with knife and drugs jailed for four months

Carr was found with this knife in Haverhill on March 21 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A 29-year-old man from the Haverhill area has been put behind bars after admitting knife and drug offences.

Jordan Carr, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and class B drugs at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, March 22.

He was arrested after a police stop and search in Westley Road, Havehill on Thursday, March 21.

Carr was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with possession of cannabis and a knife.

He was remanded overnight and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday morning, when he was given a four month jail sentence.