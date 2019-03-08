E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I was scared for my life,' says woman who claims man grabbed her by the throat

PUBLISHED: 06:13 16 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman who claims she was repeatedly assaulted and controlled by her boyfriend has told a court that she started to lose consciousness after he squeezed her throat in a tent in Saxmundham.

The witness said that she had feared for her life during the alleged assault by Jordan Clarke while they were sleeping rough in Rookery Wood.

She said that in May this year they had been in the tent and hadn't eaten for a few days when he grabbed her throat.

"His hands were getting tighter round my throat and I was starting to lose consciousness. I was scared for my life at this point," she told the court.

Clarke, 23, of no fixed address, has denied using controlling and coercive behaviour and three offences of assault by beating.

Ipswich Crown Court has heard that the couple's relationship started in October last year and although it was initially good it had deteriorated by January this year when Clarke allegedly started being violent towards her and telling her where to go and what to do.

On one occasion while they were living in a tent at Nacton Shores Clarke had allegedly punched her face causing a cut above her eye and on another occasion he had bitten her ear.

The trial continues.

