Jury retires in trial of man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of a homeless man accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend and controlling her during their relationship has retired to consider its verdicts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Jordan Clarke, 23, of no fixed address, who has denied using controlling and coercive behaviour and three offences of assault by beating.

The court heard that the couple's relationship started in October last year and, although it was initially good, it had deteriorated by January this year when Clarke allegedly started being violent towards her.

You may also want to watch:

On one occasion while they were living in a tent at Nacton Shores, Clarke allegedly punched her face causing a cut above her eye and on another occasion he bit her ear.

Clarke had also allegedly put his hands round the woman's throat, causing her to lose consciousness and when she came round he had hit her around six times, said Joe Bird, prosecuting.

On May 18 this year the couple had been in Saxmundham when Clarke threatened to cut himself with a knife and, when she tried to call the police, he had allegedly assaulted her.

The jury is expected to continue considering its verdicts on Wednesday (November 20).