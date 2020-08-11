Video

WATCH: Police bodycam shows fleeing knifeman caught in daring chase

A police officers chased Jordan Silifatu across Greenstead, in Colchester, after he threw a knife under a parked car by pretending to trip over. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

This is the moment a knifeman was chased by police across alleyways, roads and park in Colchester - before finally being caught and arrested in a daring pursuit.

Jordan Silifatu, 18, was arrested after a police foot chase. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Jordan Silifatu, 18, was arrested after a police foot chase. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Officers from the Community Policing Team and Special Constabulary of Essex Police were on patrol in Greenstead, Colchester, after being extra powers to stop and search people, due to reports of weapons being used in the area on May 22.

They saw Jordan Silifatu, 18, of Radbourne Crescent, London, acting suspiciously as he pretended to trip by a parked car.

When they searched under the vehicle, a knife was found - prompting them to chase the teenager, as he ran off when they approached him.

After pursuing him down alleyways, roads and across a park, he was finally caught and arrested.

Silifatu was charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced to a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 10 after pleading guilty to the offence.