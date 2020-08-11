E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Police bodycam shows fleeing knifeman caught in daring chase

PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 August 2020

A police officers chased Jordan Silifatu across Greenstead, in Colchester, after he threw a knife under a parked car by pretending to trip over. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A police officers chased Jordan Silifatu across Greenstead, in Colchester, after he threw a knife under a parked car by pretending to trip over. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

This is the moment a knifeman was chased by police across alleyways, roads and park in Colchester - before finally being caught and arrested in a daring pursuit.

Jordan Silifatu, 18, was arrested after a police foot chase. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. Picture: ESSEX POLICEJordan Silifatu, 18, was arrested after a police foot chase. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Officers from the Community Policing Team and Special Constabulary of Essex Police were on patrol in Greenstead, Colchester, after being extra powers to stop and search people, due to reports of weapons being used in the area on May 22.

They saw Jordan Silifatu, 18, of Radbourne Crescent, London, acting suspiciously as he pretended to trip by a parked car.

When they searched under the vehicle, a knife was found - prompting them to chase the teenager, as he ran off when they approached him.

After pursuing him down alleyways, roads and across a park, he was finally caught and arrested.

Silifatu was charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced to a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 10 after pleading guilty to the offence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Thick smoke everywhere’: House severely damaged as tumble dryer catches fire

Firefighters said the Gainsborough Road house was well alight when they arrived. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Man, 32, denies child sex assault charges

Ross Smith entered not guilty pleas to four charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s my Virgil van Dijk’ - former Town loanee Mohsni makes surprise return to English football

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Fixtures for 2020/21 set to be revealed next week as Town line up Premier friendlies

Ipswich Town are set to learn their 2020/21 League One fixtures next week. Photo: Archant