WATCH: Police bodycam shows fleeing knifeman caught in daring chase
PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 August 2020
Archant
This is the moment a knifeman was chased by police across alleyways, roads and park in Colchester - before finally being caught and arrested in a daring pursuit.
Officers from the Community Policing Team and Special Constabulary of Essex Police were on patrol in Greenstead, Colchester, after being extra powers to stop and search people, due to reports of weapons being used in the area on May 22.
They saw Jordan Silifatu, 18, of Radbourne Crescent, London, acting suspiciously as he pretended to trip by a parked car.
When they searched under the vehicle, a knife was found - prompting them to chase the teenager, as he ran off when they approached him.
After pursuing him down alleyways, roads and across a park, he was finally caught and arrested.
Silifatu was charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.
He was sentenced to a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 10 after pleading guilty to the offence.
