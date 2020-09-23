Heroic Suffolk police officers who confronted man with shotgun up for bravery award

PC Peter French and Jordan Tuck from Suffolk Police, who have been nominated for a bravery award Picture: MARTIS MEDIA MARTIS MEDIA

Two heroic policemen from Suffolk who rescued three children and an adult from a shotgun-wielding man have been nominated for bravery awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Jordan Tuck, from Sudbury, and his colleague PC Peter French from Stowmarket, showed incredible bravery and tenacity during the ordeal at an address in Great Cornard on September 8 last year.

Originally called out to a case of domestic violence, the pair found the interior of the house in tatters and a girl cowering in the kitchen – who warned them the suspect was outside.

Entering the garden, the pair were stopped by the shotgun-wielding man, who pointed his firearm directly at them. Despite pleas for him to drop the gun, the officers were met with a “barrage of swearing”.

MORE: Meet new police team keeping Suffolk safe after major incidents

The pair returned indoors and freed three children and an adult inside to safety. The oldest child said the man had threatened to kill them all, while another hid inside a cupboard.

The gunman then smashed the patio doors with the butt of his shotgun, and doused a shed in petrol before setting light to it – before aiming his gun back at the house.

PC French called in for armed backup and instructed colleagues to approach quietly without sirens and not to enter the scene via the garden – but the pair snatched the opportunity to arrest the man before they arrived after he willingly dropped his weapon.

It later transpired the man had fired the weapon, but it had failed to discharge.

Paul Martin, 50, pleaded guilty to numerous firearms offences as well as threatening to kill, actual bodily harm, arson and assault charges earlier this year at Ipswich Crown Court. He was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison.

MORE: How will the ‘rule of six’ be enforced in Suffolk?

Suffolk Police Federation chairman Darren Harris praised the pair for not letting the fear for their lives stop them from helping those in need.

Mr Harris said: “Police officers never know what the call will be when it comes in.

“It was an extraordinary scene, and Jordan and Peter were incredibly brave to get these children out of the way and to safety.

“Anything could have happened, and it’s only through their absolute courage and tenacity that this incident did not become a tragic one. We are very proud of our colleagues and pleased that this violent man is behind bars where he belongs.”

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, added he is “incredibly proud” of the pair.

Mr Apter said: “PC Jordan Tuck and PC Peter French are heroes, plain and simple. What brilliant police work and complete courage. We are very proud of them.”

PC Tuck and PC French will both attend a prestigious daytime reception and evening awards ceremony in London in July 2021, the 25th year of the National Police Bravery Awards.