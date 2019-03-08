Seen inside a stunning Suffolk farmhouse

Jordans Farm, Preston St Mary. Picture: CHRIS POPE Chris Pope

Jordans Farm is a stunning Suffolk home, a delightful thatched farmhouse set in beautiful gardens, which is on sale for almost £1m.

The timber-framed farmhouse is set within about 2.44 acres of gardens, with paddocks and traditional outbuildings, and two Loddon stables, and is in a glorious countryside setting.

Preston St Mary is close to historic Lavenham and this farm has lots of character but is not listed.

It is in a peaceful setting, surrounded by gently rolling countryside.

The house has many period features, including exposed timbers and brick fireplaces and there is a sympathetic extension, all under a reed-thatched roof.

It now offers versatile accommodation, with a free-flowing ground floor layout which radiates from a central, full-height reception hall, making it ideal for family living and entertaining.

There is a large drawing room, with a fireplace, open studwork and double doors that open onto the garden, and with a lovely outlook.

This room flows into the garden room where there are more garden views, on to the study and a formal dining room, with a snug/further study beyond.

There is a comprehensively-fitted farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast room with an oil-fired Aga and an electric Aga mate, with granite worksurfaces and a butler style sink.

There is a utility/boot room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor a central landing gives access to the four bedrooms, two of which have en suite bath/shower rooms, as well as a family bathroom.

There is the potential to turn one of the bathrooms into a further bedroom, if required.

There are spectacular far-reaching views in all directions from the rooms.

Jordans Farm sits on a little used country lane on the rural edge of Preston St Mary.

The grounds are an important and special feature.

A five-bar gate opens onto a parking area with a drive leading beyond to an area suitable for a horse trailer.

The gardens have a south westerly aspect and there are expanses of lawns, well stocked flower and shrub beds, a sun terrace, a pond, fruit trees and a productive vegetable garden.

The garden gives way to a small fenced paddock with a larger paddock beyond.

There is a greenhouse, garden stores and a range of equestrian facilities which include a large workshop with potential for garaging.

This property is on sale with Carter Jonas.